Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Kathryn O. (Kate) Payne

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Kathryn O. (Kate) Payne, 59, a technical writer, died as the result of a heart condition on Dec. 10, 2011, at her home in Cupertino, Calif.

Born in Des Moines, Payne earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Missouri, Rolla, in 1974. She later earned a B.A. in English in 1981 and an M.S. in computer science in 1985 at Corpus Christi State University (now Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi).

Payne remained at Corpus Christi State to teach introductory computer science courses. In 1987, she moved to California’s Silicon Valley and began a career as a technical writer. Specializing in software documentation for engineers, she worked for Amdahl, Computer Science Corp., Rational, Taligent, Hewlett-Packard, Magma Design Automation, Google, Starview Technology, and Nuance.

Payne was a member of the Science Fiction Research Association, the Association for Computing Machinery, and the Society for Technical Communication. She joined ACS in 1975.

Payne is survived by her husband, Robert; sister, Louise Ogden; and brother, George Ogden Jr.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ray A. Hefferlin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry A. Bent
David O. Ham

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE