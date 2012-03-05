Lanxess Invests In South Africa

Lanxess plans to spend $54 million to build a carbon dioxide concentrator at its Newcastle, South Africa, site. The facility will capture exhaust CO2 from the site’s steam generators and use it to convert sodium monochromate into the leather-tanning agent sodium dichromate. The concentrator will replace CO2 that the company now buys from outside suppliers. Lanxess says the concentrator, set to open in the second half of 2013, will allow future expansion of sodium dichromate capacity, now set at 70,000 metric tons per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter