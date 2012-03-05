Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Milestone For European Science

Government: European Research Council marks fifth anniversary in Brussels

by Sarah Everts
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ERC At A Glance

Headquarters: Brussels

Date established: Feb. 2, 2007

Budget 2007–13: $10 billion (€7.5 billion)

Budget year 2011: $1.6 billion

Budget year 2012: $2.1 billion

Estimated number of grants: 2,500

SOURCE: ERC

Four hundred policymakers, scientists, politicians, and journalists met in Brussels on Feb. 29 and March 1 to celebrate the fifth birthday of the European Research Council (ERC), a pan-European agency that funds research based on scientific merit.

“After only five years, the ERC can point to a remarkable list of achievements,” said European Union Commissioner for Research & Innovation Máire Geoghegan-Quinn at the celebration.

ERC grant holders have published more than 3,400 research papers acknowledging the agency’s funding, she said. “In the course of 2011, every week at least one ERC-funded project reported its findings in either Nature or Science.”

With its funding based on scientific merit only, ERC differs from other European Commission-created funding mechanisms, which allocate money for science based on additional criteria such as equitable distribution of funds across EU member states.

Developing ERC so that its grants are based solely on scientific merit was not a smooth process, noted ERC President Helga Nowotny. “There has always been an inherent tension between the demands of policymakers for practical innovation and the deeply rooted interests of scientists in curiosity-driven research.”

Maintaining merit-based funding is essential because “we cannot program scientific breakthroughs or order them as if from a menu,” Nowotny said.

Initially, ERC focused on supporting early-career researchers with five-year grants averaging $1.3 million, and established scientists with average five-year grants of $3.3 million. The agency is now expanding to fund proof-of-concept ideas and collaborative projects.

Any scientist can apply for an ERC grant if they are based in or moving to Europe. Most grantees come from EU nations, but some recipients originate from Brazil, Canada, India, and other nations. The 75 U.S.-born grantees outnumber other international recipients.

When German chemist Anja-Verena Mudring received an ERC grant in 2008, “I was really at the start of my career using ionic liquids to develop energy-efficient materials,” she tells C&EN. “The funding allowed me to follow an unconventional idea.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Applications open for PRF grants
European universities call for more basic science
Deal Boosts Israel-U.S. Research On Materials Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE