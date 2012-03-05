Missing Balance

I was just reading through my Dec. 19, 2011, issue when I got to the “Rocky Road for Federal Budget” article (page 11). I found it very one-sided and not at all up to the usual journalistic standards of C&EN. I suddenly found myself wondering whether I was reading C&EN or Fox News. C&EN put all the blame for the stalling squarely on the shoulders of the Obama Administration and Sen. Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.), and only quoted Rep. John A. Boehner (R-Ohio). There are definitely two sides to this story, and one went unreported and misrepresented.
By Steve Bonde
Golden, Colo.
