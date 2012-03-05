Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Navy Funds Two New Ocean Research Ships

by Andrea Widener
March 5, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Navy Photograph by John F. Williams
The Knorr is one of six Navy-owned ships used primarily for academic research.
The research vessel Knorr is owned by the Navy and operated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. Here it is off of Kauai, Hawaii, on August 01, 2009.
Credit: U.S. Navy Photograph by John F. Williams
The Knorr is one of six Navy-owned ships used primarily for academic research.

The Office of Naval Research has awarded two contracts worth a total of $145 million to build two new oceanographic research vessels for the academic community. The 238-foot ships will accommodate 24 scientists and 20 crew and will be able to undertake global research voyages. To be constructed by Dakota Creek Industries of Anacortes, Wash., the ships will be completed by early 2015. They will be operated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography as part of University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System, a research partnership of 61 academic research centers and national labs. They will replace two of the six academic research ships currently supported by the Navy, which has built research vessels since World War II. The Navy has not decided which two vessels will be retired. The new ships will operate primarily in the Atlantic, western Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First voyage for green methanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Maersk secures fuel for first methanol-powered ship
Syngene to expand its R&D center serving BMS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE