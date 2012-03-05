Solvay Commercializes New Route To Epichlorohydrin

Solvay’s Thai affiliate has commissioned a plant in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, that makes the epoxy raw material epichlorohydrin from vegetable-oil-derived glycerin rather than petrochemical-derived propylene. The 100,000-metric-ton-per-year facility was built at a cost of $160 million, Solvay says. The Belgian company continues to pursue a similar epichlorohydrin project in Taixing, China.
