Symrise Expands Fragrance Business

Flavor and fragrance maker Symrise has made two acquisitions and formed a partnership. The German company purchased the Brazilian business of the fragrance firm Belmay. Symrise says it will next pool all its Brazilian development activities in a new center of expertise in Cotia, Brazil. In the U.S., Symrise acquired Trilogy Fragrances, a New Jersey-based developer of natural and organic fragrances. And it formed a partnership with Sweden’s Indevex Biotech, which produces a nutrient complex sold to the health-food and weight-loss markets.
