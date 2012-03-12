Advertisement

People

Anton G. (Tony) Ostroff

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Anton G. Ostroff, 86, a retired Mobil chemist from Dallas, died on Dec. 28, 2011.

Born in Moline, Ill., Ostroff served in the Air Force’s 767th bomb squadron in Italy during World War II, later receiving two medals for his efforts flying 19 missions as a nose gunner.

He earned a B.A. in chemistry from Augustana College in 1950, an M.S. in chemistry from Southern Methodist University in 1952, and a Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from the University of Iowa in 1957.

Ostroff worked for Mobil for 32 years, becoming a manager of the company’s analytical services group. He published the book “Introduction to Oilfield Water Technology” and a series of articles on understanding and controlling oil field corrosion.

After retiring from Mobil in 1984, he taught chemistry at Mountain View College and served as a consultant specializing in corrosion and oil field water problems. Ostroff was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953. He was also a longtime member of Tyler Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; son, Greg; daughter Ginny; and six grandchildren. His daughter Ellen Hooker predeceased him.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

