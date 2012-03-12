Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

March 12, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 11

Today’s cash-strapped biotechnology firms need more assistance than ever from their manufacturing partners

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Outsourcing

Today’s cash-strapped biotechnology firms need more assistance than ever from their manufacturing partners

Replacing Trans Fat

New crops from Dow Chemical and DuPont target food makers looking for stable, heart-healthy oils

Nanotech Strikes Oil

Consortium seeks to harness nanotechnology to squeeze more petroleum and gas out of existing reservoirs

  • Physical Chemistry

    Carbon Goes Deep

    Carnegie Institution researchers study this essential element to unlock Earth’s secrets

  • Physical Chemistry

    Water’s Role In Drug Discovery

    New computational methods analyze effects of water in protein-ligand binding

  • Business

    Delivering Science

    Chemical Industry Medal winner David Weidman reflects on what it takes to lead a knowledge-driven firm

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Nanoscale Focus

Scientists at UCLA’s California NanoSystems Institute emphasize eliminating boundaries in research

Business & Policy Concentrates

