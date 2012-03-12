Advertisement

Environment

China Focuses On Environment

Sustainability: Premier Wen Jiabao also urges tempered economic growth

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Credit: Newscom
Credit: Newscom
Wen speaks during the opening session of the National People’s Congress on March 5.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao delivering a Government Work Report during The Opening Meeting of The Fifth Session of The 11th National Celebrities S Congress NPC at the Great Hall of The in Beijing, Capital of China, March 5 2012
Credit: Newscom
Wen speaks during the opening session of the National People’s Congress on March 5.

At China’s National People’s Congress in Beijing last week, government leaders lowered their targets for economic growth and declared a heightened focus on the environment. The congress, China’s parliament, meets once a year for two weeks.

In delivering the government’s annual Work Report at the Congress’ opening on March 5, Premier Wen Jiabao set China’s economic growth target for 2015 at 7.5%, the first time since 2005 that the goal has been below 8%. The Chinese economy grew more than 9% in 2011 and more than 10% in 2010.

China is aiming for lower growth for several reasons, including inflation containment. Sustainability is another goal. Wen said he hopes that lower economic growth will contribute to “making economic development more sustainable and efficient, so as to achieve higher-level, higher-quality development over a longer period.”

On the environmental front, Wen announced that China will start monitoring fine particulate matter in the air of major cities. The government also will raise the price that it charges for water. The premier’s announcement comes a few weeks after the Ministry of Water Resources said it will spend more than $22 billion on water conservation projects this year.

Water is cheap in China compared with other countries, says Debra Tan, director of China Water Risk, a Hong Kong-based nongovernmental organization that advocates for more efficient water use. “The price of water should be three to five times what it is today.”

China’s National Development & Reform Commission disclosed during the Congress that the country failed in 2011 to meet about half of the government’s targets for energy consumption, air quality, and water pollution. But 2011 was the first year of a 2011–15 plan, Tan says, and the targets for 2015 will probably be met.

“There were no targets in the past,” she says. Notably, last year, China set targets for heavy metals in water, which were not measured previously, Tan adds.

Read about pollution of Chinese rivers at http://cenm.ag/env69.

 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

