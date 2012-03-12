Gevo And Butamax Continue Dispute

Biofuels maker Gevo says the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has rejected a “foundational patent,” No. 7,851,188, held by Butamax Advanced Biofuels covering isobutyl alcohol-producing yeasts. Butamax, a joint venture between DuPont and BP, says that patent and other patents remain in effect, and that PTO has only granted a request for reexamination. Butamax is currently suing the Englewood, Colo.-based start-up for patent infringement and says a trial is set for April 2013.
