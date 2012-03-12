Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

J. Reed Welker

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

J. Reed Welker, 74, a fire safety expert and entrepreneur and emeritus professor of chemical engineering at the University of Arkansas (UA), died on Oct. 25, 2011, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Born in Rexburg, Idaho, Welker received a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1959 and an M.S. in chemical engineering in 1961 from the University of Idaho. He earned a Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma in 1965.

Welker then joined the University of Oklahoma Research Institute as a research engineer and associate director of its Flame Dynamics Laboratory. From 1965 to 1977, he was a project director and vice president of University Engineers Inc., where he directed research on fire extinguishment, fire control, and vapor dispersion. Welker also served as a fire safety consultant to industry and government agencies.

Welker founded and served as president of Applied Technology Corp. in Norman, Okla., in 1977. He conducted research on fire control and extinguishment for liquefied gases and hazardous chemicals. He also designed liquefied natural gas fire protection and safety systems.

Recognizing a need for safety fundamentals to be taught at the undergraduate level, Welker became a professor of chemical engineering at UA in 1983. With his practical knowledge of fire safety issues, he was instrumental in formalizing safety education in the university’s undergraduate curriculum. He was named the Bates Teaching Professor in Chemical Engineering at UA in 2001.

Supported by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and the National Science Foundation, Welker presented undergraduate process safety seminars at universities across the U.S.

He was a member of AIChE’s Safety & Chemical Engineering Education Committee and served on panels and committees of the National Academy of Sciences and on the editorial boards of a number of technical journals. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1967.

Welker is survived by his wife of 53 years, Juanita, and three children.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
William M. (Mickey) Haynes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liang-tseng (L.T.) Fan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
David E. Clark

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE