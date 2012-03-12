Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Joseph S. Schmuckler

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Joseph S. Schmuckler, 84, a professor of chemistry and science education at Temple University who forged strong ties with Chinese educators and students in the 1970s, died on Dec. 26, 2011.

Schmuckler earned a B.S. in 1952, an M.S. in 1954, and a Ph.D. in chemistry and science education in 1968, under Frederick Gruber and Alan MacDiarmid, all at the University of ­Pennsylvania.

He worked as a chemistry teacher at Haverford Senior High School, in Haverford, Pa., for 15 years before becoming an instructor in science education at Penn from 1964 until 1967.

Schmuckler joined Temple’s faculty in 1968, teaching courses in science and science education. He created numerous chemistry programs and coauthored several chemistry laboratory books and publications based on his science education research.

For three decades, Schmuckler collaborated with Chinese educators and graduate students, helping Temple become one of the first U.S. institutions to enter China in the late 1970s. He directed a faculty-graduate student exchange program and also offered workshops and published a comprehensive research and reference textbook for chemistry teachers in China.

Schmuckler joined ACS in 1955, receiving service awards from the Philadelphia Section in 1967 and 1993, and the James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching in 1969. He also received the Manufacturing Chemists Association (now the American Chemistry Council) Medal, the George Washington Carver Award, the University of Pennsylvania’s Distinguished Alumni Award, and Temple’s Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching, as well as its Great Teacher Award.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Elliott and Louis; daughters, Helene Class and Marjorie Labadie; and nine grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Stephen H. Wentland
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Dorothy L. Gabel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE