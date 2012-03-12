Advertisement

People

NSF Chemistry Division Director Says Aloha

by Andrea Widener
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Matthew S. Platz, who has led NSF’s Division of Chemistry since September 2010, will leave the agency at the end of the year. He has accepted a job as vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Hawaii, Hilo, which he will start in January 2013. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here,” says Platz, a physical organic chemist. While at NSF, Platz pushed for a single yearly grant submission window (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 31). He also worked to ensure a role for the Chemistry Division in the proposed agency-wide Sustainable Chemistry, Engineering & Materials program, which aims to create chemical and manufacturing processes that would replace or recycle rare-earth metals. The program is set to provide $13.8 million in grants to chemists. Platz is at NSF on assignment from Ohio State University, where he has been for the past 33 years. The search will begin soon for a new Chemistry Division director. “I encourage chemists to think about spending a few years of their career here because it is fun and exciting and educational and important,” he says.

