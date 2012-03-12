Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Paul J. Bertics

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Paul J. Bertics, 55, a professor in the biomolecular chemistry department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 22, 2011.

Born in La Jolla, Calif., Bertics received a B.S. in biochemistry with highest honors from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1978 and a Ph.D. in physiological chemistry from UW Madison in 1984.

He then conducted postdoctoral research at UC San Diego until 1986, when he joined the UW faculty.

Bertics’ research focused on hormone action in growth control and immune function. At the time of his death, he was the Robert Turell Professor of Physiology, Kellett Professor of Biomolecular Chemistry, and a coleader of the Materials Research Science & Engineering Center in the College of Engineering. He served as chair of medical school admissions for many years.

He received the university’s Dorothy & Charles Inbusch Award for Meritorious Research, the Kellett Mid-Career Award, and numerous teaching awards. He was an editor of the Journal of Immunology and the chief science adviser for Platypus Technologies in Madison. He was an ACS member from 1976 until 1999.

An avid guitar player, Bertics also enjoyed restoring antique tube radios.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra, and daughter, Victoria.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Gerritt Post Bean
Douglas R. Shanklin
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE