Paul J. Bertics, 55, a professor in the biomolecular chemistry department at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, died unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 22, 2011.
Born in La Jolla, Calif., Bertics received a B.S. in biochemistry with highest honors from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1978 and a Ph.D. in physiological chemistry from UW Madison in 1984.
He then conducted postdoctoral research at UC San Diego until 1986, when he joined the UW faculty.
Bertics’ research focused on hormone action in growth control and immune function. At the time of his death, he was the Robert Turell Professor of Physiology, Kellett Professor of Biomolecular Chemistry, and a coleader of the Materials Research Science & Engineering Center in the College of Engineering. He served as chair of medical school admissions for many years.
He received the university’s Dorothy & Charles Inbusch Award for Meritorious Research, the Kellett Mid-Career Award, and numerous teaching awards. He was an editor of the Journal of Immunology and the chief science adviser for Platypus Technologies in Madison. He was an ACS member from 1976 until 1999.
An avid guitar player, Bertics also enjoyed restoring antique tube radios.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandra, and daughter, Victoria.
