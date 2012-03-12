Advertisement

Business

Petronas, BASF Advance In Malaysia

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
BASF and Malaysian oil refiner Petronas have advanced plans for a Malaysian specialty chemical joint venture for which they had signed a memorandum of understanding in late 2010 (C&EN, Dec. 13, 2010, page 16). The new agreement specifies that BASF will own 60% of the venture and Petronas 40%. This ownership ratio is the same as that for an existing petrochemical venture between the two firms, BASF Petronas Chemicals, which has been operating a complex in Kuantan, Malaysia, for more than a decade. By 2018, the new venture will start production of isononanol, polyisobutene, nonionic surfactants, methanesulfonic acid, and their precursor materials at a new site in Pengerang. Separately, the partners are considering the construction by 2015 at their existing Kuantan site of a new superabsorbent polymers plant as well as the expansion of their glacial acrylic acid unit. Altogether, Petronas and BASF plan to spend $1.3 billion in Kuantan and Pengerang.

