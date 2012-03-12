Project SEED: Bayer Scholars

The Bayer Foundation has been a major donor for Project SEED, as well as a major contributor to the Project SEED endowment.
Marc Mankarious graduated from Bayonne High School, in New Jersey. He worked with Rajesh N. Dave of New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, on research titled “Improving the Flowability of Pharmaceutical Powders through Magnetic Assisted Impact Coating, MAIC.” He is majoring in biochemistry at Rutgers, Newark.
Xisen Tian graduated from Columbia River High School, in Vancouver, Wash. Tian conducted research on “Synthesis & Characterization of Porphyria Dyes for Application in Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells” at Portland State University, in Oregon, under the supervision of Carl Wamser. Tian is majoring in chemistry at Yale University.
Brent Tran is a graduate of Delmar Middle & Senior High School, in Delaware. He worked under the supervision of Anthony Nyame at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, on research titled “Preparation of Fluorescently Labeled Biantennary N-Glycans from Bovine Milk Glycoproteins.” He is now majoring in biochemistry at the university.
Pahoua Vang graduated from Rufus King International Baccalaureate High School, in Milwaukee. Vang worked under the supervision of Marius Schmidt and Andy Pacheco at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, on research titled “Five-Dimensional Crystallography.” Vang is majoring in chemistry at UW Milwaukee.
