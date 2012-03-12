Project SEED: Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars

The Ciba Foundation, through the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Scholars Endowment, offers first-year SEED college scholarship recipients scholarships for the next three years of their chemical science degree programs.
The recipients for this year are Luis Mendez, who is majoring in chemical engineering at New Jersey Institute of Technology; Eleanor Ojinnaka, who is majoring in chemistry at Rider University, in Lawrenceville, N.J.; and Emma Redd, who is majoring in chemistry at Brigham Young University-Idaho, in Pocatello.
