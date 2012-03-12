Advertisement

People

Project SEED: Fosbinder Scholars

by Linda Wang
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
The estate of Elizabeth Ernst Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russell J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment in his name for college scholarships for Project SEED graduates.

Carolina Pelaez is a graduate of Union City High School, in New Jersey. She conducted research titled “Studying the Development of Bronchial Tissues Using Antibodies” under the supervision of Celeste Nelson at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark. She is majoring in chemical engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, N.J.

Jee In Seo is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. Seo worked under the supervision of Sarah Stoll at Georgetown University on research titled “Gd3+ Complex Studies for Contrast Agent Properties.” Seo is a biochemistry major at Boston College.


CORRECTION: The name of Jee In Seo's high school was corrected on April 24, 2019.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

