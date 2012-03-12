Project SEED: Ullyot Scholar

Glenn Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith, Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. His wife, Barbara, had a management career at ACS.
Luzmary Sabino graduated from Union City High School, in New Jersey. Under the supervision of Jenny Mahoney at St. Peter’s College, in Jersey City, Sabino conducted research titled “Treatment of Textiles Using a Low Temperature Capillary Dielectric Barrier Discharge in Air.” Sabino is majoring in chemical engineering at Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, Pa.
