Researchers Develop Flexible Light Tiles

Researchers at Solvay and Holst Centre, a Dutch and Flemish government-backed research center, have developed large, flexible, organic light-emitting (OLE) tiles. The 69-cm2 tiles are partly made through a solution process that the partners say may make possible OLE diodes printed on thin films that can be integrated into ceilings, walls, and windows. To see the flexible tiles in action, visit cenm.ag/flexible.
