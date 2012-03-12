Advertisement

People

Ricardo O. Bach

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Ricardo O. Bach, 93, a retired director of research at Lithium Corp. of America, died on Nov. 28, 2011, after a brief illness.

Born in Ulm, Germany, Bach earned a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Zurich in 1941 and then immigrated to Argentina. In Buenos Aires, he joined Meteor, a company engaged in the electrolytic production of zinc and allied chemicals.

Bach moved to the U.S. in 1954 to work for American Smelting & Refining in Plainfield, N.J. Five years later, he joined Lithium Corp. (now FMC’s lithium division) in Gastonia, N.C., subsequently becoming its director of research. He is credited with many papers and patents.

Upon his retirement in 1983, he moved to Lake Wylie, S.C., and worked as a consultant in the area of lithium chemistry.

Bach was a longtime member of the American Institute of Chemists and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1955. He was fluent in German, Spanish, French, and English.

Bach was predeceased by his wife, Ida, whom he married in 1945. He is survived by his sons, José and Charles; daughter, Claudia Bach-Wilke; and three grandsons.

