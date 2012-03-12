Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Richard F. (Dick) Fenske

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Richard F. Fenske, 82, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, died on Dec. 14, 2011.

Born in Milwaukee, Fenske earned a B.S. in chemistry from Marquette University in 1952 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1961 under Don S. Martin Jr.

Fenske then joined the faculty of UW Madison. He served as chair of the chemistry department from 1972 until 1977 and earned many awards for his teaching before his retirement in 1989.

He enjoyed traveling, flying airplanes, and playing poker and golf.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Francesca; daughter, Marybeth Geissler; sons Rick and John; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Joseph.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: H. Wade Cain Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
John T. Yates Jr.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
George Splittgerber

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.