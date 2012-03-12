Richard F. (Dick) Fenske

Richard F. Fenske, 82, a professor emeritus of chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, died on Dec. 14, 2011.
Born in Milwaukee, Fenske earned a B.S. in chemistry from Marquette University in 1952 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Iowa State University in 1961 under Don S. Martin Jr.
Fenske then joined the faculty of UW Madison. He served as chair of the chemistry department from 1972 until 1977 and earned many awards for his teaching before his retirement in 1989.
He enjoyed traveling, flying airplanes, and playing poker and golf.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Francesca; daughter, Marybeth Geissler; sons Rick and John; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Joseph.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter