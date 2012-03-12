Safety Board To Probe HF Release In Texas

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) announced last week that it would begin an investigation of a hydrofluoric acid (HF) release at the alkylation unit of a Citgo refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. No one was injured during the March 5 accident, but CSB notes that the same unit released a mix of HF and hydrocarbons in 2009 that ignited, starting a fire that killed one worker. As a result of the fatal accident, CSB issued Citgo several safety recommendations, which reflected CSB’s concern about use of HF. The board notes that some 50 U.S. refineries use HF, despite its high toxicity. Also last week, the board announced a new policy to ensure that workers at facilities in which accidents have occurred can participate in CSB’s investigations. The policy will allow workers or their representatives to accompany CSB investigators during inspections, examine accident evidence, review and comment on draft accident reports, and take part in many other actions, just as CSB policies now allow company representatives to do.