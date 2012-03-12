Verenium Has Buyout Offers

Verenium, a San Diego maker of enzymes for biofuels production, is evaluating buyout offers from more than one company as part of an effort to refinance its debt. The company plans to repurchase $34.9 million of its convertible bonds from noteholders on April 2 if it can raise sufficient cash to complete the transaction. In addition to a possible sale of the company, Verenium is exploring issuing new securities to provide the cash to buy back the bonds.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter