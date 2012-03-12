Virdia Raises Funds For Cellulosic Sugars

Virdia, formerly HCL Cleantech, has raised new financing and secured low-interest loans and a loan guarantee from the state of Mississippi. In exchange for an agreement to build cellulose-derived-sugar manufacturing operations in Mississippi, it secured $75 million in low-interest loans and up to $155 million in tax incentives from the Mississippi Development Authority. The firm also raised $20 million in new financing from Khosla Ventures, Burrill & Co., and Tamar Ventures and $10 million in debt financing from Triple Point Capital.
