Wacker Expands In Asian Markets

Wacker Chemie plans to invest $52 million to add a 60,000-metric-ton-per-year vinyl acetate-ethylene copolymer dispersions reactor and a 20,000-metric-ton polyvinyl acetate solid resins plant at its site in Nanjing, China. Both projects are scheduled for completion in 2013. The firm also recently expanded its technical center in Pangyo Techno Valley, in a suburb of Seoul, South Korea.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter