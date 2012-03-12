William T. Brannen, 75, an industrial chemist from Denver, died on Dec. 28, 2011.
Brannen earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from Northwestern University in 1962.
During his 50-year career in the lubricants industry, he worked for Amoco, Elco Corp., and Gateway Additives. For the past 10 years, he was a Midwest-area representative for Petroleum Chemicals. Brannen authored many technical papers and held 16 U.S. patents.
He was a member of the Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Association and the Society of Tribologists & Lubrication Engineers. He was also an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1959.
Brannen is survived by his companion, Janet Fraser; five children, Betsy Giesel, Cathy Bergoine, Colleen O’Callaghan, Mary Kay Hartung, and Chris Brannen; and 11 grandchildren.
