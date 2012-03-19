Craig Anderson Named Teacher-Scholar

Craig Anderson, a professor of chemistry at Bard College, is the recipient of the 2011 Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award, which recognizes accomplishment in scholarly research with undergraduates as well as a compelling commitment to teaching. The award includes an unrestricted research grant of $60,000. Anderson’s research focuses on the synthesis, characterization, and reactivity of heteromultinuclear anticancer metal complexes.
