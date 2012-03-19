Old Plastics, Fresh Dirt

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09012-cover-compostcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09012-cover-compostcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 19, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 12

Plastics makers see a growing market in products meant to help municipalities tackle solid waste problems

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 12
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Old Plastics, Fresh Dirt

Plastics makers see a growing market in products meant to help municipalities tackle solid waste problems

Amyloid Surprises

Studies hint at a structure of elusive amyloid intermediates and behavior of a fibril inhibitor

Tough Times For Neuroscience R&D

With failed trials and few new drugs, big pharma is overhauling neuroscience research

  • Physical Chemistry

    Reacting By Roaming

    Studies strengthen role for alternative to transition-state pathways

  • Business

    Virdia Reaches For Sweet Success

    An infusion of funds propels cellulosic sugar start-up toward commercialization

  • Policy

    Protecting Trade Secrets

    Industry groups are fighting EPA efforts to make chemical identities public

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Nanoparticles Promote Gene Transfer

Alumina nanoparticles enhance movement of antibiotic-resistant DNA from one bacterial cell to another

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT