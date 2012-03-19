Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

India Forces Drug License

Drug Pricing: Official rules that too few patients can afford a Bayer medication

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
The average Indian citizen’s annual income is far less than the monthly cost of Bayer’s Nexavar.
Street scene from India to illustrate NOTW on access to drugs in the country.
Credit: Newscom
The average Indian citizen’s annual income is far less than the monthly cost of Bayer’s Nexavar.

In a rare move with potentially broad implications for Western drugmakers, India’s controller general of patents has authorized a compulsory license for a Bayer cancer drug. The decision allows the Indian drug company Natco Pharma to make and sell a generic version of the drug Nexavar without Bayer’s consent.

The decision marks the first time that an Indian company has successfully petitioned for the compulsory licensing of a patented drug. Under the controller’s ruling, Natco must pay a 6% royalty to Bayer and make the drug available at no cost to 600 needy patients per year.

Bayer may appeal the ruling. “We are disappointed by the decision of the patent controller in India to grant a compulsory license for Nexavar, and we will evaluate our options to further defend our intellectual property rights in India,” spokeswoman Kerstin Crusius says.

The patent controller found that Bayer was pricing Nexavar—a liver and kidney cancer drug known generically as sorafenib tosylate—too high for most Indians and that the company was not distributing it effectively throughout the country. The regulator estimates that 29,000 Indian patients could benefit from Nexavar, but most are unable to afford its $5,600-per-month price.

Compulsory licensing is permitted under international trade rules if certain conditions are met, but only a few countries have resorted to it. In a statement, the health charity Doctors Without Borders saluted the Indian decision and expressed hope that the precedent would lead to the compulsory licensing of other expensive drugs.

“Bayer was not able to do much justice to the product; they priced it like idiots,” says Madineedi Adinarayana, Natco’s general manager of corporate and legal affairs. Natco plans to sell the drug for $175 per month. “We are doing this on humanitarian grounds and in sympathy with people who are facing these types of cancers,” Adinarayana says.

Bayer is currently suing the Indian drug producer Cipla for selling a generic version of Nexavar without permission for about $600 per month.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Indian Court Upholds Breaking Of Bayer Patent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead Licenses Hepatitis C Drug
Novartis Loses India Patent Fight

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE