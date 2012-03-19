Jones-Hamilton Plans Sodium Bisulfate Unit

Jones-Hamilton Co. will spend $29 million to build a sodium bisulfate plant in Chester County, S.C. Construction will start next year, and operations are expected to begin in 2014. Jones-Hamilton, which runs a plant in Walbridge, Ohio, calls itself the world’s largest producer of sodium bisulfate. The firm’s production process, which involves reacting sodium chloride with sulfuric acid, also generates hydrochloric acid. Sodium bisulfate is used in water treatment, food processing, and other applications.
