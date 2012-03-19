Molycorp Buying Rare-Earth Firm Neo

In a bid to vertically integrate its rare-earth business, Molycorp will acquire Neo Material Technologies for about $1.3 billion. Toronto-based Neo makes rare-earth-containing magnetic powders and engineering materials in China and elsewhere. Molycorp, the largest producer of rare-earth oxides outside China, is in the process of expanding its mine and oxide facility in Mountain Pass, Calif. The company says the acquisition will enhance its mine-to-magnets strategy and give it greater exposure to China, which comprises about 70% of global rare-earth consumption (see page 8).
