R. Graham Cooks Named Cotton Medalist

R. Graham Cooks, Henry B. Hass Distinguished Professor of Analytical Chemistry at Purdue University, has been awarded the F. A. Cotton Medal for Excellence In Chemical Research. The award, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the chemistry department at Texas A&M, is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M.
Cooks is being honored for his contributions to mass spectrometry. His work on ionization methods, for example, led to the ambient method of desorption electrospray ionization, which has applications in tissue imaging, forensics, and pharmaceuticals. He will receive a gold medal, a bronze replica, and a certificate during a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M on April 24.
