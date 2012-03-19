Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

The Role Of Myths

March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

I enjoyed Howard Lovy’s defense of myth in “Deciphering the Magic of Reality” (C&EN, Jan. 9, page 36). Indeed, myth is one of humankind’s most valuable teaching tools. However, I was disappointed that he recognized myth only as a valuable tool to preserve culture. Myth is much more valuable than that. In one telling section, Lovy discusses feeling “strangely defensive” of myths and concludes that he values them because “they are an important part of the way my parents raised me.” He goes on to cite a conversation with his son where they conclude that “Star Wars” is different from “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” because nobody makes truth claims about “Star Wars.” This is where Lovy misses the point.

Of course, myths are not factual. In fact, in most cases, the culture that created them did not intend them to be factual stories. But myths, including modern-day fantasy and science-fiction films, are true in a very important sense of the word. The truth in myths is very different from scientific truth, which seeks mostly to reveal factual knowledge. Myths explore those unobservable and, for the most part, unquantifiable aspects of the human experience that exist beyond the reach of ordinary language.

One such example is the depth of a mother’s love for her children, as we see in “The Legend of Sleeping Bear.” There is, to be sure, a scientific truth regarding that kind of love that is exceedingly valuable. There is also a deeper feeling of that love that science does not adequately explain and that humans have searched throughout history for the words to explain. It is precisely that sort of truth that myth handles best, and the sleeping bear legend is a great example. Both truths are valuable.

In my opinion, the appropriate response to young Max’s comment that nobody makes truth claims about “Star Wars” would have been that although nobody says that anything in “Star Wars” actually happened or even could have happened, it nonetheless reveals truth about the human condition. That is what makes “Star Wars” and other stories like it, including myths, worthwhile. Finally, to Howard Lovy, your defense of myth is not strange and, I suspect, does not arise strictly because of your childhood. Your soft spot for myth is the same soft spot that humans have felt for all of time—myths help us explain our human connections and relationships in ways that are beyond mere words and numbers. That is okay, even for scientists.

By Ross Lovely
Duluth, Minn.

I had no sooner finished reading Dava Sobel’s “A More Perfect Heaven: How Copernicus Revolutionized the Cosmos” than I picked up my C&EN to read the review of Richard Dawkins’ new book in Max and Howard Lovy’s “Deciphering the Magic of Reality.”

Copernicus lived in the geocentric world of Ptolemy, a “myth” that had persisted for 1,500 years. A lifetime of meticulous measurements caused Copernicus to slowly realize that Ptolemy’s construct had to give way to a heliocentric model. Likewise, many of the myths cited by the reviewers of Dawkins’ book had to bow to the scrutiny of new knowledge and better observations. Let us keep in mind, however, that the myths of the past were attempts of thinking human beings to make sense of the world they lived in using the means at their disposal at the time, often just their five senses.

They deserve more than dismissal with “a wink and a nod.” The myths were the cutting-edge thought constructs of their time embedded in traditions and cultures of varying worldviews and, as such, deserve respect, not contempt. We also have to ask if our present models of the universe and all that it contains will persist as long as Ptolemy’s, or might we see some of them crumble within our lifetime?

By Mary Virginia Orna
New Rochelle, NY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deciphering The Magic Of Reality
More World Views
Differing World Views

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE