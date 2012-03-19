Southern Chemist Award to Hans-Conrad zur Loye

Hans-Conrad zur Loye, the David W. Robinson Palmetto Professor and associate dean for research in the College of Arts & Sciences at the University of South Carolina, is the recipient of the 2011 Southern Chemist Award for outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have brought recognition to the South.
Zur Loye is a leader in the field of transition-metal oxide chemistry and organic-inorganic coordination polymers. His research has led to new methods in the growth of single crystals of novel oxides that are at the forefront of solid-state chemistry and to new oxide electrode materials for solid oxide fuel cells.
The award, sponsored by the ACS Memphis Section, consists of a medal and an honorarium. Zur Loye’s achievements were recognized during a section meeting in Memphis in December.
Nominations are being accepted for the 2012 Southern Chemist Award. Nominees should be U.S. citizens, have worked in the South for at least 10 years, and have at least a 10-year record of accomplishment. In addition, nominees must have actively participated in ACS events and brought recognition to the South through their work.
Nominations should consist of a letter containing biographical details and a brief account of the nominee’s technical accomplishments, a curriculum vitae, a list of publications and patents, a list of ACS activities, and two seconding letters from individuals who are not at the nominee’s place of employment.
E-mail PDF files by June 30 to Bill McLaughlin at bill.mclaughlin@merck.com. Nominators wishing to mail their application should send six copies of all materials to Bill McLaughlin, Merck Consumer Care Inc., 3030 Jackson Ave., Mailstop 78, Memphis, TN 38151.
