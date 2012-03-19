Technician Award to Kathy Collins

Kathy S. Collins, senior technician at Chevron Phillips Chemical, is the recipient of the 2012 National Chemical Technician Award, which recognizes technical and communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations. The award is administered by the ACS Committee on Technician Affairs and sponsored by the former Division of Chemical Technicians.
Collins’ contributions include the discovery and development of a new method of activating metallocenes for the polymerization of ethylene. This method has been commercialized and serves as the foundation for Chevron Phillips’ proprietary solid superacid catalyst technology. Collins also developed a new method of neutralizing hexavalent chromium spills that uses ascorbic acid, which is low cost and environmentally friendly.
She will receive the award, which includes a $1,000 honorarium, during the society’s spring 2012 national meeting in San Diego.
