U.S. Gas Firms Invest In Russia

Praxair is purchasing an industrial and packaged-gas business from Sibur-Russian Tyres for an undisclosed sum. The business operates two air separation units in the Volgograd region of Russia. Separately, Air Products & Chemicals is building a cylinder gas depot as well as a unit to liquefy oxygen, nitrogen, and argon in Russia’s Rostov region. The company expects to complete the facilities in 2014 and spend $30 million on construction.
