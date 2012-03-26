Victor McCrary has been appointed manager of emerging technology and innovation at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Md. In this newly created position, he will search for emerging and disruptive technologies developed at U.S. universities, national laboratories, and other research institutions. He’ll also work to forge strategic research partnerships. Previously, McCrary was the science and technology business area executive at APL, which develops innovative technologies for application in national security and space.
