The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09013-cover1-RobertLangercxd.jpg
09013-cover1-RobertLangercxd.jpg
March 26, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 13

Priestley Medalist Robert Langer’s entrepreneurial streak traces back to his dream of improving people’s lives

Volume 90 | Issue 13
People

Big-Picture Thinker

Priestley Medalist Robert Langer’s entrepreneurial streak traces back to his dream of improving people’s lives

Living Lab

Public-private effort creates a structural biology center

Serious Surfaces

Material innovations on the exterior of consumer products bring new functionalities

  • Materials

    Learning From Spider Silk

    Science draws on the wispy material’s properties to make new types of functional materials

  • Business

    Hailing A New CABB

    Merger of multiple businesses has created a diversified supplier of intermediates

  • Energy

    U.S. Patent Office Branches Out

    New law sparks competition among states for satellite offices

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Chiral Counterion Enables Asymmetric C–C Coupling

Reaction joins alcohols and butadiene to form chiral compounds in high yield

Business & Policy Concentrates

