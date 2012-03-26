Big-Picture Thinker
Priestley Medalist Robert Langer’s entrepreneurial streak traces back to his dream of improving people’s lives
March 26, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 13
Material innovations on the exterior of consumer products bring new functionalities
Science draws on the wispy material’s properties to make new types of functional materials
Merger of multiple businesses has created a diversified supplier of intermediates
New law sparks competition among states for satellite offices
Reaction joins alcohols and butadiene to form chiral compounds in high yield