Alan R. Bandy, 71, an atmospheric chemist and professor at Drexel University, in Philadelphia, died on Dec. 24, 2011, at his home in Blue Bell, Pa., because of complications from liver cancer.
Bandy received a B.S. and an M.S., both in chemistry, from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Florida, Gainesville, in 1968.
He then served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Maryland, College Park, before becoming a faculty member of the chemistry department of Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, Va. He joined Drexel’s faculty as an associate professor in the chemistry department in 1975 and was appointed the R. S. Hanson Professor of Atmospheric & Analytical Chemistry at Drexel in 1997.
Conducting atmospheric chemistry research that was deeply rooted in analytical and physical chemistry, Bandy was the author or coauthor of more than 100 publications. He was a member of ACS from 1994 until 1999.
Bandy is survived by his wife, Ellyn; four daughters; and seven grandchildren.
