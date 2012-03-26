Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Alan R. Bandy

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Alan R. Bandy, 71, an atmospheric chemist and professor at Drexel University, in Philadelphia, died on Dec. 24, 2011, at his home in Blue Bell, Pa., because of complications from liver cancer.

Bandy received a B.S. and an M.S., both in chemistry, from Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Florida, Gainesville, in 1968.

He then served as a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Maryland, College Park, before becoming a faculty member of the chemistry department of Old Dominion University, in Norfolk, Va. He joined Drexel’s faculty as an associate professor in the chemistry department in 1975 and was appointed the R. S. Hanson Professor of Atmospheric & Analytical Chemistry at Drexel in 1997.

Conducting atmospheric chemistry research that was deeply rooted in analytical and physical chemistry, Bandy was the author or coauthor of more than 100 publications. He was a member of ACS from 1994 until 1999.

Bandy is survived by his wife, Ellyn; four daughters; and seven grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Grace B. Borowitz
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE