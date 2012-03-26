Albemarle To Make Biofuel For Navy

Specialty chemical maker Albemarle has been awarded a contract by the Navy to make jet fuel out of biobutanol provided by Cobalt Technologies. Cobalt converts nonfood biomass into n-butanol for fuel and chemical use. Scientists from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division developed a process for dehydrating n-butanol to n-butene, followed by oligomerization into jet fuel. Under the contract, Albemarle will carry out the Navy process at its Baton Rouge, La., facility.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter