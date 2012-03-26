Alcon Buys Into Eye Disease Drug

Alcon is paying Belgian biotech firm ThromboGenics $100 million up front for the right to commercialize the eye disease drug ocriplasmin outside the U.S. European regulatory authorities are currently considering the drug as a treatment for symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion, a disease that can cause visual distortion and central blindness. Ocriplasmin is a truncated form of plasmin that is delivered through a one-time injection in the eye.
