Why Aspire To Science?

Jan. 30, pages 57 and 90, and March 5, page 61: Kimberly Prather is a professor at the University of California, San Diego, not UC Davis.
March 5, page 55: Ute Deichmann is a she not a he, as stated in the article.
C&EN wasted valuable space in its Feb. 20 issue (page 49). How wonderful that Science Buddies “hope to attract aspiring young female scientists.” I am one of those parents who fell for the advice to encourage my daughter in math and science. She is a 2011 summa cum laude chemistry graduate without a job. She has lowered her expectations considerably and now wonders every day if she made a stupid decision to study chemistry. So do I.
I feel it is misleading and even deceitful to nurture a budding interest in chemistry these days. There are very few jobs—and a great deal of competition for those that come along. Perhaps this space should have been used to advise “aspiring young female scientists” who are already educated how to get their careers started.
Thank goodness President Obama plans to throw more money at science education (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 7). That will fix everything!
By Barbara Flohr
Crosslake, Minn.
