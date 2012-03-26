Bend Delves Into Biotherapeutics

Bend Research, an Oregon-based drug formulation development firm, is expanding its process engineering capabilities into biotherapeutics production. As part of a long-term collaboration, Bend and Pfizer have been developing bioprocessing tools and models, along with process analytics, to advance Pfizer’s biopharmaceutical and vaccine candidates. The partners are also designing a “plant of the future” that reduces capital investment by one-half and operating costs by two-thirds.
