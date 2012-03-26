Advertisement

Materials

Bob Langer’s Quarter-Century Of Companies

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
COVER STORY

Bob Langer’s Quarter-Century Of Companies

1987 Enzytech—Microsphere drug delivery (acquired by Alkermes)

1987 Opta Foods—Food ingredients (originally part of Enzytech, acquired by Sun Foods)

1988 Neomorphics—Biocompatible materials for tissue growth (acquired by Advanced Tissue Sciences and Smith & Nephew)

1992 Focal—Biodegradable materials for prevention of surgical adhesion (acquired by Genzyme)

1993 Acusphere—Imaging agents with porous microsphere technology

1993 EnzyMed—Combinatorial pharmaceuticals (acquired by Albany Molecular Research)

1997 Advanced Inhalation Research—Pulmonary drug delivery (acquired by Alkermes)

1998 Reprogenesis—Scaffolds for tissue growth (merged with Creative Biomolecules and Ontogeny to form Curis)

1998 Sontra Medical—Transdermal drug delivery (renamed Echo Therapeutics)

1999 Transform Pharmaceuticals—Polymorph crystallization (acquired by Johnson & Johnson)

1999 MicroCHIPS—Silicon-chip-based drug delivery

2000 Combinent Biomedical Systems—Transvaginal drug delivery

2001 Momenta Pharmaceuticals—Complex-sugar-based therapeutics

2003 Pulmatrix—Inhaled therapeutics

2004 Pervasis—Therapeutics for vascular healing

[+]Enlarge
Credit: InVivo Therapeutics
Polymeric scaffold.
InVivo Therapeutics scaffold for spinal cord injury
Credit: InVivo Therapeutics
Polymeric scaffold.

2005 Living Proof—Hair and skin care products

2005 Arsenal Medical—Nanofiber-based drug delivery (now Arsenal Vascular and 480 Biomedical—Bioresorbable scaffolds)

[+]Enlarge
Credit: T2 Biosystems
The T2Dx from T2 Biosystems.
The T2Dx from T2 Biosystems.
Credit: T2 Biosystems
The T2Dx from T2 Biosystems.

2005 In Vivo Therapeutics—Scaffolds for spinal cord therapy

2006 T2 Biosystems—Nanoparticle-based diagnostics

2006 Semprus BioSciences—Medical device coatings

2006 BIND Biosciences—Targeted nanoparticle-based therapeutics

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Seventh Sense Biosystems
Blood collection device.
Seventh Sense Biosystem’s touch-activated phlebotomy device.
Credit: Seventh Sense Biosystems
Blood collection device.

2007 Selecta Biosciences—Targeted nanoparticles

2008 Seventh Sense Biosystems—Microneedle blood collection technology

2008 Taris BioMedical—Urological drug delivery

2009 Kala Pharmaceuticals—Mucosal drug delivery

2011 ModeRNA—Modified messenger RNA delivery

2011 Blend Therapeutics—Combination medicines

