Bob Langer’s Quarter-Century Of Companies

1987 Enzytech—Microsphere drug delivery (acquired by Alkermes)
1987 Opta Foods—Food ingredients (originally part of Enzytech, acquired by Sun Foods)
1988 Neomorphics—Biocompatible materials for tissue growth (acquired by Advanced Tissue Sciences and Smith & Nephew)
1992 Focal—Biodegradable materials for prevention of surgical adhesion (acquired by Genzyme)
1993 Acusphere—Imaging agents with porous microsphere technology
1993 EnzyMed—Combinatorial pharmaceuticals (acquired by Albany Molecular Research)
1997 Advanced Inhalation Research—Pulmonary drug delivery (acquired by Alkermes)
1998 Reprogenesis—Scaffolds for tissue growth (merged with Creative Biomolecules and Ontogeny to form Curis)
1998 Sontra Medical—Transdermal drug delivery (renamed Echo Therapeutics)
1999 Transform Pharmaceuticals—Polymorph crystallization (acquired by Johnson & Johnson)
1999 MicroCHIPS—Silicon-chip-based drug delivery
2000 Combinent Biomedical Systems—Transvaginal drug delivery
2001 Momenta Pharmaceuticals—Complex-sugar-based therapeutics
2003 Pulmatrix—Inhaled therapeutics
2004 Pervasis—Therapeutics for vascular healing
2005 Living Proof—Hair and skin care products
2005 Arsenal Medical—Nanofiber-based drug delivery (now Arsenal Vascular and 480 Biomedical—Bioresorbable scaffolds)
2005 In Vivo Therapeutics—Scaffolds for spinal cord therapy
2006 T2 Biosystems—Nanoparticle-based diagnostics
2006 Semprus BioSciences—Medical device coatings
2006 BIND Biosciences—Targeted nanoparticle-based therapeutics
2007 Selecta Biosciences—Targeted nanoparticles
2008 Seventh Sense Biosystems—Microneedle blood collection technology
2008 Taris BioMedical—Urological drug delivery
2009 Kala Pharmaceuticals—Mucosal drug delivery
2011 ModeRNA—Modified messenger RNA delivery
2011 Blend Therapeutics—Combination medicines
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter