Milton Boyer has been appointed president of OSO BioPharmaceuticals Manufacturing. He had been vice president of business development and sales at the company. Marian Meyer has been named director of laboratories at OsoBio. Most recently, she served as quality-control manager for raw materials, microbiological testing, stability, and compliance for Sandoz in Broomfield, Colo. Based in Albuquerque, N.M., OsoBio is a contract manufacturing organization that focuses on biologic and pharmaceutical injectables.

Jean-Claude Bradley has been named coeditor-in-chief of Chemistry Central Journal. Bradley is an associate professor of chemistry and e-learning coordinator for the College of Arts & Sciences at Drexel University, in Philadelphia. He is also a member of C&EN’s advisory board. Chemistry Central Journal is a London-based open-access journal published by BioMed Central, which is owned by Springer Science+Business Media.

Joseph L. Coote has joined Celerant Consulting as senior vice president and sector lead for the firm’s global chemicals practice. Most recently, he was a director at Arthur D. Little and led Little’s global energy and chemicals practice. Celerant is a management consulting firm focused on operational strategy and implementation.

Russell L. Gordon has been named vice president and chief financial officer of RPM International, effective April 10. He is currently vice president of corporate planning. Gordon will replace Robert L. Matejka, RPM’s current senior vice president and CFO, who will be retiring. RPM is a holding company that owns subsidiaries involved in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services.

Ramesh Iyer has been promoted to vice president of commercial operations at Asahi Kasei Plastics North America. He continues to direct marketing and new business development, but now also oversees the growth of the company’s Thermylene polypropylene products in Europe, China, India, and Brazil. Based in Fowlerville, Mich., Asahi Kasei Plastics is a resin compounder that serves multiple markets worldwide.

Raimar Jahn has become president of BASF Polyurethanes, which has headquarters in Brussels. He had been head of BASF Coatings. Jahn succeeds Wayne T. Smith, who has been appointed to BASF’s board of executive directors. Markus Kamieth, who was senior vice president of BASF Performance Chemicals for North America, succeeds Jahn.

Deena Strauss Kornblau has been appointed vice president and director of sales and marketing at Micro Powders. She will oversee sales for the company’s industrial and personal care divisions in the U.S. and internationally. She will also continue as director of the company’s personal care division. David Gittleman has been promoted to director of business development. He will continue in his role as global sales director of the personal care division. John McAllister has been promoted to director of sales for the U.S. and Canada for the company’s industrial products division; he had been a domestic sales manager. Micro Powders manufactures high-performance micronized wax additives.

Chen Lichtenstein has been promoted to deputy chief executive officer of Makhteshim Agan Group. He had been senior vice president of global resources and corporate development. In his new role, Lichtenstein will help the company expand into China while continuing to lead its global corporate development activities. Eli Abramov has joined the company as its senior vice president of global resources. He had been CEO of Baran, an engineering and project management group in Israel. Makhteshim Agan Group produces off-patent crop protection products and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

John P. McAlister, former president and CEO of Tripos, has joined the entrepreneur-in-residence program at Nidus Partners, a company that brings together entrepreneurs and corporations to identify and commercialize innovative energy technologies. Michael Ott, former executive director of Biowa, and Michael Berezo, former vice president of business operations for Solutia’s Performance Films division, have also joined the company under the program. Initially, the trio will help screen and evaluate early-stage energy technologies, but later they will take on leadership roles and equity stakes in a start-up company formed around one of the technologies selected for investment by Nidus.

Hendrik Meerman has joined Boulder, Colo.-based OPX Biotechnologies as its director of fermentation development. A veteran bioprocess engineer, Meerman will play a critical role in bringing production of the firm’s first product, biobased acrylic acid, to commercial scale. Meerman has worked for companies including Genencor, Valentis, and Cobalt Technologies. OPX Biotechnologies is working to make renewable, biobased chemicals and fuels that are more economical and sustainable than existing petroleum-based products.

Kevin Miller has been promoted to chief operating officer and vice president of Oakdale, Pa.-based Industrial Scientific, which provides gas detection services. He had been vice president of global sales, services, and marketing for the company. Larry Kilian has joined Industrial Scientific as its senior director of sales for the Americas, Australia, and New Zealand. Most recently, he was vice president of sales at Dräger Safety.

Alan B. Sachs has joined Life Technologies as head of global R&D. He had been vice president of exploratory and translational sciences for Merck Research Laboratories, managing projects that included molecular profiling, development of RNA therapeutics, biomarker discovery for preclinical and clinical markets, and human disease modeling. Life Technologies is a global biotechnology company that provides molecular diagnostic products, reagents, and instrument systems.

Niranjan Y. Sardesai has been promoted from senior vice president of R&D to COO at Inovio Pharmaceuticals. He will continue to oversee R&D at the company while also managing corporate and business development. Kevin W. Rassas, who was Inovio’s senior vice president for business development, has retired. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is developing vaccines to fight cancers and infectious diseases.

Christopher Schneider and Michael Tarselli have joined Woodbridge, Conn.-based Biomedisyn as principal scientists in its chemistry department. They will work in a new lab focused on developing medicinally relevant molecules. Previously, Schneider was a postdoctoral fellow at Colorado State University, working under John L. Wood. Tarselli worked under Glenn C. Micalizio at Scripps Research Institute. Biomedisyn develops small molecules for neural treatments.

Doug Sharp has been appointed president and CEO of Sartomer, the photocure resins business unit of Arkema. Most recently, he served as regional group president of Arkema’s Altuglas International polymethyl methacrylate and methacrylates businesses in the Americas.

Joseph A. Sipia Jr. has retired from his role as president and COO of Church & Dwight’s Specialty Products Division in Princeton, N.J.

Ravichandran Subramanian has joined Koch Membrane Systems as its regional commercial manager. He is now responsible for developing markets in Southeast Asia for products in the company’s water and wastewater division as well as its industrial and life sciences division. Most recently, he was general manager for business development and industrial solutions at Keppel Integrated Engineering. Koch Membrane Systems develops membrane technologies that serve worldwide markets including industrial and municipal water and wastewater, food and life sciences, and industrial processes.

Russ Taylor has joined Arclin as president and CEO. He had been president and CEO of Cellu Tissue Holdings. Taylor replaces Claudio D’Ambrosio, who has retired. Arclin produces innovative bonding and surfacing solutions for wood-based panels, engineered wood, nonwovens, and paper.

John R. Wardzel has joined paints and coatings manufacturer Valspar as senior vice president of global operations. He had been senior vice president of operations for Celanese, with responsibility for worldwide manufacturing, engineering, operations and safety, and health and environmental affairs.

Dan Zabrowski has been named head of Roche Applied Science within the division of Roche Diagnostics. He recently served as global head of Roche Partnering, which sets up collaborations with Roche. He succeeds Paul Brown, who temporarily led Roche Applied Science beginning in September 2011 while also heading Roche Molecular Diagnostics in Pleasanton, Calif.; Brown continues in the latter role. Located in Penzberg, Germany, Roche Applied Science supplies a range of instruments, reagents, and test kits for life sciences research and industrial applications.