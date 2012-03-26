David B. Todd, 86, a chemical engineer, died on Feb. 1 at his home in West Windsor, N.J.
Born in Chester, Pa., Todd enlisted in the Navy during World War II, serving in the North Atlantic. He received a B.S. and an M.S., both in chemical engineering, from Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Princeton University. He was a Fulbright scholar in Delft, the Netherlands.
During his 60-year career, Todd worked for companies including Shell Oil, Dresser Industries, Baker Perkins, and the Polymer Processing Institute at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. He received many awards and 22 U.S. patents. Todd authored more than 100 technical articles and a book, “Plastics Compounding: Equipment and Processing.” He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949.
Todd retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve as a commander in 1972.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; sons, Brian, Raymond, and Clifford; daughter, Rebecca; stepdaughters, Janet Sweeney McCallum, Kathleen Miano, and Ellen Allsteadt; five grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren. His first wife, Mary, predeceased him in 2000.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter