David W. Emerson, 83, former dean and emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), died on Jan. 12.
Born in Littleton, Mass., Emerson received an A.B. in chemistry from Dartmouth College in 1952. He then earned an M.S. in 1954 and a Ph.D. in 1958, both in chemistry, from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Emerson enlisted and served in the Army in both World War II and the Korean War.
Early in his career, he joined the chemistry faculty of the University of Michigan, Dearborn, where he remained for 18 years. He was also dean of its College of Arts, Sciences & Letters.
Emerson moved to UNLV in 1981 to serve as dean of the College of Math, Science & Engineering (now the College of Sciences). Emerson returned to full-time teaching in 1989 and retired in 1998.
He received the Donna Weistrop Career Achievement Award from UNLV in 2009. The prestigious Emerson Medal, which is awarded by the UNLV College of Sciences, is named in his honor.
Emerson was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953. He was active in the Southern Nevada Section, including serving as chair.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley; sons, Richard and Eric; daughter, Ellen; and seven grandchildren.
