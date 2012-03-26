Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

David W. Emerson

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

David W. Emerson, 83, former dean and emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), died on Jan. 12.

Born in Littleton, Mass., Emerson received an A.B. in chemistry from Dartmouth College in 1952. He then earned an M.S. in 1954 and a Ph.D. in 1958, both in chemistry, from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Emerson enlisted and served in the Army in both World War II and the Korean War.

Early in his career, he joined the chemistry faculty of the University of Michigan, Dearborn, where he remained for 18 years. He was also dean of its College of Arts, Sciences & Letters.

Emerson moved to UNLV in 1981 to serve as dean of the College of Math, Science & Engineering (now the College of Sciences). Emerson returned to full-time teaching in 1989 and retired in 1998.

He received the Donna Weistrop Career Achievement Award from UNLV in 2009. The prestigious Emerson Medal, which is awarded by the UNLV College of Sciences, is named in his honor.

Emerson was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1953. He was active in the Southern Nevada Section, including serving as chair.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley; sons, Richard and Eric; daughter, Ellen; and seven grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger
James A. Howell
Gilbert S. Panson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE