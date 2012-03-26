Dow, DuPont Open Research Centers

Dow Chemical has opened an R&D center outside Seoul, South Korea, that will focus on display technologies and semiconductor-related applications. The five-story facility is expected to employ about 300 people at capacity. Dow says it has invested more than $400 million in South Korea over the past decade. Meanwhile, DuPont has opened an innovation center in Paulínia, Brazil, intended to provide an environment to work with business, academic, and government partners. DuPont says the center is its seventh around the world.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter